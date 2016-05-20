Boy mistakenly served alcoholic root beer at T.G.I. Friday’s

LAS VEGAS — An 8-year-old boy was accidentally served alcoholic root beer at a T.G.I. Friday’s in Las Vegas.

Tyler Schwab took a few sips of the drink and realized something wasn’t right. “What do you call that? Throw up root beer? Cause that’s what it tastes like,” Tyler said.

According to KTNV, his mom and dad both tried it and realized it had 5.9 percent alcohol content.

Tyler’s parents said he was freaked out about it and asked, “Am I going to die?”

They can’t figure out how the mistake happened because they say the alcoholic root beer bottle looks different than the non-alcoholic one.

The server and manager reportedly apologized and took away the bottle. T.G.I. Friday’s told KTNV that it was an honest mistake. They said they immediately addressed the situation. “We are currently retraining staff on all operational procedures and responsible alcohol service standards to prevent a recurrence. The safety of our guests and team members is the utmost importance and our top priority.”