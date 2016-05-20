Portage Harley dealer holding ride for Kalamazoo shooting victims

Posted 2:16 PM, May 20, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PORTAGE, Mich. – A Portage motorcycle shop is holding a ride to help victims and families affected by the mass shooting in Kalamazoo on February 20th.

Perry Harley-Davidson at 5331 Sprinkle Road in Portage is hosting the 50-mile ride, starting at 11:00am.  The ride will go through Mattawan and return to the dealership.  The cost is $10 per motorcycle and $15 for bikes with passengers.  After the ride, there will be food for sale from Jimmy’s BBQ.

All proceeds will go to the families of the six victims and two survivors of the February 20th shooting spree.  Killed that night were Richard and Tyler Smith, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye and Dorothy Brown.  Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf were seriously wounded.

Jason Dalton has been charged with the crimes and had a preliminary hearing on Friday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s