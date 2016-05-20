Portage Harley dealer holding ride for Kalamazoo shooting victims

PORTAGE, Mich. – A Portage motorcycle shop is holding a ride to help victims and families affected by the mass shooting in Kalamazoo on February 20th.

Perry Harley-Davidson at 5331 Sprinkle Road in Portage is hosting the 50-mile ride, starting at 11:00am. The ride will go through Mattawan and return to the dealership. The cost is $10 per motorcycle and $15 for bikes with passengers. After the ride, there will be food for sale from Jimmy’s BBQ.

All proceeds will go to the families of the six victims and two survivors of the February 20th shooting spree. Killed that night were Richard and Tyler Smith, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye and Dorothy Brown. Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf were seriously wounded.

Jason Dalton has been charged with the crimes and had a preliminary hearing on Friday.