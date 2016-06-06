Meijer LPGA Classic Grand Taste

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will be highlighting the best food and drink from all over West Michigan in addition to the golf tournament.
Grand Taste is a three day culinary event that will give guests access to an all-you-can-eat tent with more than 35 restaurant and brewery partners, 120 beer profiles and Meijer.
Grand Taste will happen at Blythefield Country Club from June 17-19.
Tickets are $25 apiece for adults, and $5 for kids aged 17 and under with a ticketed adult. This ticket also includes general admission access to the LPGA tournament.
You can buy a ticket that gives you access to all three days for $50. Tickets are limited.