MICHIGAN — The Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise again and the winnings are worth $293 million in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the largest since January, when someone in New York won $169 million.

The Michigan Lottery said in a press release, if a Michigan player wins Tuesday’s $293 million jackpot, it would be the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state. On April 22, 2005, a Port Huron couple, Ralph and Mary Stebbins, won $208 million.

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $1.