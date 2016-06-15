Donald Trump to meet with the NRA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says he will be meeting with the National Rifle Association to discuss ways to block people on terrorism watch lists or no fly lists from buying guns.
Trump announced the meeting on Twitter Wednesday, without providing any details on the time or place. The meeting follows a mass shooting in Orlando in which the gunman, Omar Mateen, had been on the government’s terrorist watch list for 10 months before being removed.
The NRA endorsed Trump last month.
Matthew Bongers
I guess due process does not apply anymore i would expect this kind of thing from a liberal democrat. Being on a list is not a charge or a trump card to supersede amendment rights and without legal charges the government actually has no right to ban anyone even a suspected terrorist from purchasing a weapon this kind of thing will open a door to stomp all over our fifth amendment rights and lead to other rights violations.