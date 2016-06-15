Donald Trump to meet with the NRA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says he will be meeting with the National Rifle Association to discuss ways to block people on terrorism watch lists or no fly lists from buying guns.

Trump announced the meeting on Twitter Wednesday, without providing any details on the time or place. The meeting follows a mass shooting in Orlando in which the gunman, Omar Mateen, had been on the government’s terrorist watch list for 10 months before being removed.

The NRA endorsed Trump last month.