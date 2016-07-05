Morning Buzz- 5 Things to Know for July 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. President Obama and Hillary Clinton will campaign together for the first time, just weeks after Obama officially endorsed Clinton.

They're expected to be in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Clinton aides hope the event will help unify the Democratic Party and preview the way the president will stump for her before November’s election.

The pair were originally fierce rivals when they ran against each other in 2008. This is the first time in history a sitting American president will campaign for a candidate who is the subject of an FBI investigation.

2. If you overspent on fireworks over the weekend, you have the chance to win some of the money you blew up back.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has grown again with the new jackpot at an estimated $449 million! The cash option is $313 million.

Friday night marked the 33rd consecutive drawing that failed to produce a winner.

As a result, the jackpot is now the seventh biggest of all time. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. The odds of winning are 1 in 259 million.

3. Michigan is getting its first American Girl store.

The doll store will be at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi near Nordstrom on the upper level.

American Girl carries a variety of dolls. Many of them come with a story and are set in different time periods of American history.

The Twelve Oaks Mall location is currently hiring for a store manager and other sales positions.

The store is scheduled to open August 6.

4. There are now a quarter million less Lego pieces for parents to step on because Legoland California is now home to the tallest Lego model in the United States

The one world trade center tower was unveiled as part of an updated New York mini-land cluster at the San Diego theme park.

While the real tower is more than 1700 feet tall, the Lego version is about 26 feet. The tower was built with 250,000 lego pieces and weighs more than 1000 pounds!

Eight master model builders spent more than 1200 hours completing it.

In addition to the one world trade center, the updated mini-land cluster features 9-11 memorials, two reflecting pools, and the grove memorial trees.

5. Another hot dog eating contest is in the books in New York.

Eight-time champ Joey Chestnut finally reclaimed his title as the hot dog king.

It was the 100th year for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, which happens each year in Coney Island.

Chestnut set a new world record eating 70 hot dogs, with the buns, in just 10 minutes! That's seven dogs and buns every minute! Last year’s champ, Matt Stonie, could only scarf down 53 dogs and buns.

As for the women's contest, defending champ Miki Sudo won for the second straight year, eating 38 and a half hot dogs and buns.