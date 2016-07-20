Whale fail: Whale watchers looking wrong way, miss amazing moment

Sydney, Australia — It was the opportunity of a lifetime — but for a few whale watchers, it will go down as the missed opportunity of a lifetime.

Photographer John Goodridge captured an amazing photo of a 40-ton humpback jumping near a boat on Tuesday.

The group of people on the boat shown in the photo are a bit distracted by something on the right side of their boat — while the massive whale breaches the water on the left side of the boat.

“Everyone on that boat is looking the wrong way, hehe,” Whale Watch Sydney wrote on Facebook.

The whale watching company did say the whales were “jumping a fair bit,” adding the group “ay have missed this one but got to see some more.”