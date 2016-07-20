Wyoming police chief takes law enforcement ideas to White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Police Chief James Carmody will be the first to admit, this is a turbulent time for law enforcement.

“Certainly the most troubling,” said Carmody, “and I think the most dangerous too.”

But on the heels of attacks that claimed the lives of five officers in Dallas and three more in Baton Rouge just days later, Carmody and many of his counterparts in blue are taking their fight all the way to the top.

Thursday, Carmody will head to the White House to participate in a forum along with dozens of his fellow law enforcement officials from departments around the country. It’s part of a five-event series meant to tweak President Obama’s 21st Century Policing initiative. Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky made the same trip just about a month ago, and now, Carmody will be the last of six Michigan representatives to take his concerns and ideas to the executive mansion.

“First [we’ll] identify what we’ve done,” said Carmody. “Let’s put that out there for the public to consume. Then of those things, what do we need to do better? What do we need to advance on? What are the roadblocks?”

One day before leaving for the capital, Carmody told FOX 17 his main focus is on building a trust with his community, something that is understandably easier said than done given recent events.

“I think there are segments of our community that lack trust,” said Carmody. “We have to continue working on building that trust, but people have to be willing to give their trust and I think that’s a challenge.”

Carmody and his staff at Wyoming Department of Public Safety have implemented a number of initiatives and programs over the years to help with that. They’ve increased their presence at local schools and businesses, pushed their yearly Citizen’s Academy, and started their Chief’s Advisory Council in all Wyoming high schools that gathers students interested in a diverse and positive approach to policing.

“We’ve been doing this stuff for 30 years and we’ve been effective for the most part,” said Carmody. “We have to build that trust, and again, we can put everything on the table and be as transparent as we can but that trust has to come, and be willing to be given from the people that right now, are our opposition.”

In Carmody’s opinion, it’s a matter of understanding. If citizens understand what police go through on a daily basis, they may be more prone to appreciate the efforts of officers and the process that goes into their decision making.

“When people learn how we do things, it tempers some of the quick judgements that people are prone to,” he said. “If you want to try to change, if you’re intent on changing, then join us and change it from the inside. If you believe there is change that needs to be done, then don’t stand on the sidelines. Step up.”

Another of Carmody’s major concerns: lack of funding. Nationally, police departments across the country have seen a 35% decrease on average in personnel in the last ten years. Across that same time period, Carmody’s staff at WDPS has dropped nearly 20%, from 103 officers in 2005 to just 86 officers today.

Since he’ll have the ears of lawmakers and White House staff during his time in D.C., Carmody also wants to take the opportunity to remind legislators that their actions affect those who have to enforce the laws they pass – police.

“We’re the ultimate vehicle of their legislation,” said Carmody. “We’re an easy target, it’s as simple as that. You can’t attack a suit, but you can attack a police uniform, or a sheriff’s uniform, or a federal officer uniform.”

Other things Carmody will put on the table include media relations when it comes to coverage of police, mental health and crisis prevention programs for officers and their families, and other ways to increase diversity inside local departments.

Carmody will be in D.C. from Thursday – Saturday.