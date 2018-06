UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm watch is being canceled from west to east. As of 2:30pm, Ottawa, Muskegon, Kent and Newaygo Counties were removed from the watch. The full watch is expected to expire by 5:00pm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a line including Ottawa, Kent and Ionia Counties to the north.

A line of storms capable of producing strong winds, lightning and heavy rain is crossing Lake Michigan.

