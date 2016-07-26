Photo of Kalamazoo officer and baby goes viral

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A Public Safety Officer in Kalamazoo went above and beyond this past weekend to help a mom and her baby.

Carmen Higbee planned on a "mommy-daughter" day at the Farmer's Market, but those plans went awry pretty early.  She was about to run out of gas and pulled into the Shell station on Westnedge, but they were out of gas.  So, they went on to another station two miles away, but didn't make it.

With temperatures in the 90s and the humidity high, it didn't take long for the car to heat up.  She called a tow company, but they said they couldn't get there for another hour.  She then decided to call 911.

Officer Larison Suglik came to the rescue.  She offered Carmen and Myla a spot in her patrol car to cool off, and contacted another officer to pick up the gas for her.

While waiting, Carmed snapped a photo of Officer Suglik and Myla and shared it on Facebook.  The photo has been shared over 30,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

 

 

