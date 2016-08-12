Detroit Lions kick off pre-season tonight on FOX 17

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions kick off the 2016 pre-season by taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh tonight. This is the first time the Lions have faced the Steelers in the pre-season since 2010.

Game time is 7:00pm and you can watch the game here on FOX 17. Matt Shepard, Chris Spielman, Jennifer Hammond will bring you the play-by-play and commentary. A live stream of the game is only available on the NFL Game Pass.

You may see network promos that FOX Network is airing the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox tonight for Alex Rodriguez’s final game. If you want to see that game, you can watch it on the WXMI digital channel, 17.3, which is also This TV. In Grand Rapids, This TV is also on Comcast on channel 294 and Charter on channel 199. You’ll want to check your local cable or satellite providers for channel information for This TV.