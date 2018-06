FREMONT, Mich. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash Sunday afternoon at Croswell Avenue and W. 48th Street.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch, the crash was reported at 12:46 p.m.

The dispatcher says a person died and another sustained a serious head injury. Aero Med was called to the crash scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.