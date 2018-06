Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - We are a step closer to getting a Chick-fil-A in West Michigan.

Company representatives held a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday at the site of the news restaurant in Gaines Township. The restaurant is located on Kalamazoo Ave. SE just south of the M-6 highway. Construction at the site is already underway.

The restaurant is set to be open in the first part of 2017.