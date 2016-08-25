Ron Hall to appear as special guest at this year’s Guiding Light banquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guiding Light prides itself on providing not only recovery services for men, but also re-engaging them back into society.

Through their Back-to-Work program, they were able to help 522 individuals become gainfully employed. On top of that, nearly 90 percent of them were able to do so with housing. While their recovery program focuses on men, even women can take advantage of the wonderful employment opportunities through The Job Post.

Guiding Light will also be hosting a banquet in October where they will have a special guest speaker Ron Hall, co-author of the book, "Same Kind of Different as Me."

"Same Kind of Different as Me" is the true story of an international art dealer who must befriend a dangerous homeless man to help save his marriage. The book is now being made into a film that will be released in February 2017.

The Guiding Light Annual Banquet is on Wednesday, October 5 at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program goes from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. You can click here to purchase tickets.

The Guiding Light Mission is located at 225 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids. For more information, call (616) 451-0236.