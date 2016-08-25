Texas waiter opens fire during fight with customers at steakhouse

Posted 10:56 AM, August 25, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SAN ANTONIO – A waiter at a San Antonio steakhouse pulled out a gun during a dispute with two diners and fired multiple shots before running from the restaurant, according to police.

A patron took cellphone video of the altercation Wednesday afternoon at the Little Red Barn Steakhouse, located on the city’s historic Southeast Side.

The argument apparently started after the unidentified server brought out the wrong order. Witnesses told police the two customers verbally berated the steakhouse employee, then one of the customers put him in a headlock, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

After the headlock, the server pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired three shots into the ceiling, the paper reported. No one was struck by the bullets, police said.

The restaurant, which has been in operation for more than 50 years, closed its doors during the investigation but has since reopened.

San Antonio police are looking for the waiter and one of the customers.

No arrests have been made, but authorities may charge the customer with assault and the waiter with unlawful carry of a weapon, police said.

