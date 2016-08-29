Create a fairytale wedding at the Henderson Castle bridal showcase

Posted 11:34 AM, August 29, 2016, by , Updated at 11:33AM, August 29, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A fairytale wedding wouldn't be complete without it being held in a castle, but now you don't have to travel across the ocean to make that dream come true.

Henderson Castle is right here in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and they have a bridal showcase coming up to help you out with that fairytale wedding.

The Luxury Wedding Showcase is happening on September 18 from 2-5 p.m.

West Michigan vendors like Bert's Bakery, FACES, Faithful Photography, Fantastic Finds, Innovative Media Weddings, Sir Home Improvements, and more.

Every bride will receive one free copy of the latest issue of Wedding Day Magazine, plus there will be $1000 in giveaways.

Every Bride receives one free copy of the latest issue of Wedding Day Magazine.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, and $20 at the door.

For more details on the bridal show, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s