Create a fairytale wedding at the Henderson Castle bridal showcase

A fairytale wedding wouldn't be complete without it being held in a castle, but now you don't have to travel across the ocean to make that dream come true.

Henderson Castle is right here in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and they have a bridal showcase coming up to help you out with that fairytale wedding.

The Luxury Wedding Showcase is happening on September 18 from 2-5 p.m.

West Michigan vendors like Bert's Bakery, FACES, Faithful Photography, Fantastic Finds, Innovative Media Weddings, Sir Home Improvements, and more.

Every bride will receive one free copy of the latest issue of Wedding Day Magazine, plus there will be $1000 in giveaways.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, and $20 at the door.

For more details on the bridal show, click here.