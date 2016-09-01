Past, Present, Future exhibition opens at GRAM for ArtPrize

Posted 12:30 PM, September 1, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Artists are already busy setting up for this year's ArtPrize competition.

The ArtPrize Eight exhibition opened at the Grand Rapids Art Museum Thursday.

This years theme is Past, Present and Future, allowing artists to use a broad variety of ideas and materials.

The GRAM opened up this exhibition two weeks before they traditionally did in years past.

“I’ve invited 15 artists some from Grand Rapids, some from as far away as Israel and the Netherlands who have made work on that theme and I think people are going to enjoy seeing the real diverse work we have on display,” says Chief Curator Ron Platt.

This exhibition will be on display now until October 30th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment