Past, Present, Future exhibition opens at GRAM for ArtPrize

Artists are already busy setting up for this year's ArtPrize competition.

The ArtPrize Eight exhibition opened at the Grand Rapids Art Museum Thursday.

This years theme is Past, Present and Future, allowing artists to use a broad variety of ideas and materials.

The GRAM opened up this exhibition two weeks before they traditionally did in years past.

“I’ve invited 15 artists some from Grand Rapids, some from as far away as Israel and the Netherlands who have made work on that theme and I think people are going to enjoy seeing the real diverse work we have on display,” says Chief Curator Ron Platt.

This exhibition will be on display now until October 30th.