Health benefits of a good night’s sleep

The school year is here, and whether you're the parent waking up early to send the kids back to school or if you're the "kid" going back to school, it's important to make sure you get plenty of sleep.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized women's health specialist from Spectrum Health, came in to talk about how important it is to try and get at least seven hours of sleep each night.

With the summer gone, there's no more time to sleep late. Sleep is the basis of good health and allows our brain to process the events of the day, rest, and make brain chemicals for the next day. Without good sleep we not only have bad moods or poor performances at work and with the family, but a lack of sleep also puts you risk for hear disease, diabetes, and depression.

People who get less sleep have a higher risk of being overweight, developing diabetes, high blood pressure, having a heart attack, and overall have a lower life expectancy than others who get a consistent eight hours of sleep.

Sleep also has a strong effect on mood and coping skills. People who sleep less are more at risk for depression, anxiety, and mental stress, and less able to remain optimistic and social.

There are also different kinds of sleep problems that can effect the amount of rest you get a night including insomnia, narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and parasomnias.

Just remember a happier and healthier you starts with a good night's sleep.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.