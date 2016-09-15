× Man pulled over with half a pound of marijuana hours after pleading guilty in court

ALMENA TWP., Mich.– A regular traffic stop in Van Buren County turned into the discovery of half a pound of marijuana and much more on Wednesday, and the suspect had pleaded guilty in court just hours before.

Around 6:40pm Wednesday, deputies say they pulled over a vehicle that was driving 82mph in a 55mph zone. Upon pulling the suspect over, the deputy noticed suspected marijuana in plain sight inside the vehicle. After talking with the suspect, the deputy learned that the 24-year-old Paw Paw man had just pleaded guilty to marijuana possession charges five hours earlier at the 7th East District Court of Paw Paw.

During the search of the suspect’s vehicle, they say they found over a half a pound of marijuana, 1,000 prescription pills and a substantial amount of money. The man admitted to attempting to deliver drugs to many areas in Van Buren County.

Charges have been requested on the man for drug and traffic offenses and his identity is not being released until the investigation has been completed.

If you have any information on this case, you are encouraged to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer.