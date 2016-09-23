× Obama vetoes 9/11 lawsuit bill

(CNN) — President Barack Obama vetoed Friday a bill that would allow family members of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia.

The White House claimed it could expose US diplomats and servicemen to litigation in other countries. Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress say they’ll override Obama’s veto next week.

Obama has now issued 12 vetoes. If successful, Congress’ override will be the first of Obama’s presidency.