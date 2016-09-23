Obama vetoes 9/11 lawsuit bill
(CNN) — President Barack Obama vetoed Friday a bill that would allow family members of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia.
The White House claimed it could expose US diplomats and servicemen to litigation in other countries. Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress say they’ll override Obama’s veto next week.
Obama has now issued 12 vetoes. If successful, Congress’ override will be the first of Obama’s presidency.
Chris
More like sue the president that failed to keep us safe when there was plenty of warnings. Then again would the American people support Iraq invasion without a Pearl Harbor event .
steve
Pretty strong accusations. What are the credible and verifiable sources of what you believe? Note the words ‘credible’ and ‘verifiable’.
Common Cents
He is trying to save his Muslim brothers from paying the victims for their loss. Obama is a POS.
Common Cents
Wow…what an original name.
Common Cents
They don’t want any details of 9/11 to come under scrutiny because the narrative will fall apart.
http://www.ae911truth.org/