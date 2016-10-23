Nice Sunday on tap, but a cool week ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — A warm front will briefly clear the area today, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures with it. In fact, high temperatures well into the 60s are expected!

This warm-up will be brief, however, as a cold front will quickly follow this evening. Here is a look at where this frontal system is as of this early morning writing:

So despite the chilly start this morning, temperatures will warm up quickly as this warm front is just to our west right now.

As the low pressure center (now in southern Minnesota) crosses the area and pulls that cold front through this evening, we could see a few showers develop. The best chance of rain will be north of I-96. Here’s the way Future Track HD sees things this evening:

There could be a few sprinkles around Grand Rapids, but places like Kalamazoo and Battle Creek should stay dry.

The rest of the workweek looks quite a bit cooler. In fact, highs could struggle to get above 50 degrees on Wednesday with a good chance of rain.

