No Lions this week, but plenty of football: Your Week 10 NFL Viewing Guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are off this week, but the rest of the NFC North is playing.

But, unfortunately, they are all playing at 1:00pm and all are on FOX. So, choices up at the network offices had to be made.

Here in Grand Rapids, we’ll get to see the Green Bay Packers visiting the Tennessee Titans. If you go down to New Buffalo, you can see the Chicago Bears take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Normally, here at FOX 17, we get the Bears if the Lions aren’t on, but the network decided that only Chicago and parts of Florida are interested in the Bears this week. The map at 506sports.com is quite the multi-colored mess this week. The blue in the map is the Packer game and the orange is the Bears. The yellow is the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins.

Fox does have the doubleheader and we’ll see the Super Bowl XXX rematch (and XIII and X) of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with Joe Buck returning to football. The CBS early game for our market will be Denver at New Orleans.