Hunter reports being assaulted, having his deer stolen

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Mason County deputies are investigating a report of a deer hunter who says he was assaulted by two other hunters, who then stole his deer.

The incident reportedly happened about 10:00am Tuesday in Logan Township.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told deputies that he heard a gunshot and saw a buck run past him. He then shot the deer, dropping the buck. When he was laying claim to the deer, two men approached him, assaulted him and took the deer. The victim did suffer an unknown injury.

Anyone with information should contact the Mason County Sheriff.