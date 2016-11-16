Hunter reports being assaulted, having his deer stolen

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Mason County deputies are investigating a report of a deer hunter who says he was assaulted by two other hunters, who then stole his deer.
The incident reportedly happened about 10:00am Tuesday in Logan Township.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, told deputies that he heard a gunshot and saw a buck run past him. He then shot the deer, dropping the buck. When he was laying claim to the deer, two men approached him, assaulted him and took the deer. The victim did suffer an unknown injury.
Anyone with information should contact the Mason County Sheriff.
3 comments
yeppers
sounds like he could’ve had three bucks that day !
No PC For Me
Deer hunters don’t hunt in pairs. two “hunters” and only one shot?
At the very least this sounds like a premeditated action.
To the victim. shame on you for shooting a running dear. you got lucky and killed it. most of the time a running shot ends up wounding the deer.
J.B.
more than likely the deer had already been shot by one of the other hunters and they were tracking it…..
the wounded deer ran past him then he shot it again and then tried to claim it as his…
it happens…and can get nasty.