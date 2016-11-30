× New Ford Airport President and CEO named

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has a new president and CEO.

James Gill was announced by the board Wednesday morning as the new leader of the airport. He was previously at the Allegheny County Airport Authority in Pittsburgh. The vote by the board was unanimous, according to Tara Hernandez, the Marketing and Communication Director of the airport.

Gill is an Accredited Airport Executive with the American Association of Airport Executives and an International Airport Professional through Airports Council International, one of a very select group of airport professionals to hold both credentials, according to Hernandez.

“I am delighted to be joining the talented team at GFIA and I look forward to moving forward together,” said Gill in a press release. “An airport is so often the first and last impression that travelers have of the community and region, and so one must be committed to delivering outstanding operational performance while exceeding customer service expectations. I know we will continue to have an outstanding record of success in West Michigan, and I am excited to help lead the airport into a new, expansive era while working closely with the Authority Board, airport management, staff, and our community and business partners.”