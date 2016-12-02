Michigan board deadlocks, removes recount hurdle

Posted 12:45 PM, December 2, 2016, by , Updated at 05:18PM, December 2, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's elections board has deadlocked on President-elect Donald Trump's request to prevent a recount, which means it will start next week unless the courts intervene.

Two Republicans voted Friday to prevent the recount, while two Democrats said it should proceed. A state spokesman says the statewide recount requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein will begin Tuesday or Wednesday barring a court order.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican, asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to intervene and stop the recount. That motion is pending.

A Wisconsin recount is underway, though his supporters have filed a federal lawsuit trying to stop in. In Pennsylvania, Trump is asking a court to dismiss Stein's recount request.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • Bob

    In the past I, have always voted for the person I felt best fit to do the job. All this Democrat crap of late is making me rethink my voting practices.

    Reply
  • Jay

    I thought people in the government are supposed to be educated I hope you taxpayers remember when you drive into a pothole this year then you can thank you Governor for spending 5millon on a recount where is the recount on all Michigan citizens getting overcharged on kilowatts on smart meters with no way of the customer being able to prove how much power they really are using

    Reply