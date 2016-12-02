Michigan board deadlocks, removes recount hurdle

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's elections board has deadlocked on President-elect Donald Trump's request to prevent a recount, which means it will start next week unless the courts intervene.
Two Republicans voted Friday to prevent the recount, while two Democrats said it should proceed. A state spokesman says the statewide recount requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein will begin Tuesday or Wednesday barring a court order.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican, asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to intervene and stop the recount. That motion is pending.
A Wisconsin recount is underway, though his supporters have filed a federal lawsuit trying to stop in. In Pennsylvania, Trump is asking a court to dismiss Stein's recount request.
4 comments
Bob
Why not spent tax payer’s money we don’t have on a recount that won’t change anything? It not like our roads need fixing.
steve thomas
A 2-2 decision along party lines. Imagine that. Never mind what’s right. Just toe the party line. Disgusting.
Bob
In the past I, have always voted for the person I felt best fit to do the job. All this Democrat crap of late is making me rethink my voting practices.
Jay
I thought people in the government are supposed to be educated I hope you taxpayers remember when you drive into a pothole this year then you can thank you Governor for spending 5millon on a recount where is the recount on all Michigan citizens getting overcharged on kilowatts on smart meters with no way of the customer being able to prove how much power they really are using