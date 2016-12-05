Stein's lawyers argued that waiting until Wednesday would cut it too close.

Recount efforts will begin first in Oakland and Ingham counties, where the process was initially scheduled to start last Friday before challenges were filed by Donald Trump and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

“This is unprecedented," Ingham County clerk Barb Byrum told FOX 17, where more than 130,000 ballots will have to be recounted.

Related Story
Counties prepare for ‘huge task’ of recount; Republicans say it could cost $12M

"We have 30 two-member teams, a Democrat and a Republican, to conduct the recount. I have team leaders here, people from my staff, I have local clerks that have found it in their heart to show up and help as well."

In other counties, like Kent and Ottawa, recounts are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at 8:30 with remaining counties following on a staggered schedule over a seven day period.

>> MORE: Full county-by-county recount schedule here

Kent County officials say they plan to have roughly 20 teams of two people counting every day 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. at Wyoming’s Public Safety Building, 2300 De Hoop Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Related Story
Trump calls Stein, Clinton vote recount effort ‘ridiculous,’ a ‘scam’

For JoAnne Kean, a mid-Michigan area clerk who volunteered to help recount, it was about being a part of history.

“That is the reason why I’m here," she said. "For our Vevay Twp. voters, I feel responsible to be here and help, in addition to being a part of history. This is very educational."

County clerks coordinated to produce an instructional training video for recount workers.

"Recount Michigan," a group funded by the Stein campaign, is in the process of training volunteers to observe the recount process.

"In order to ensure transparency and accuracy of the election results, Recount Michigan 2016 will be coordinating volunteers to serve as volunteer observers," the group says on its Facebook page. "Observers will monitor the recount of ballots, check for any irregularities, and ensure every vote counts."

A volunteer sign-up page is posted on Hillary Clinton's campaign website.