Infrastructure report: Michigan should spend $4B more a year

Posted 2:38 PM, December 5, 2016, by , Updated at 08:05PM, December 5, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A report ordered by Gov. Rick Snyder says Michigan must spend $4 billion more annually to upgrade infrastructure that includes roads, water systems and the power grid.

The study released Monday says the state and local governments spend less than the U.S. average and in surrounding states.

Snyder, who appointed the commission in the wake of the Flint water crisis, says Michigan’s “infrastructure challenges are serious and wide-ranging” and it must “act with urgency.”

The 21st Century Infrastructure Commission report includes recommendations for all types of infrastructure systems, including transportation, water and storm water, wastewater treatment and drainage, energy and communications infrastructure.

The commission says as a first step, Michigan should become a “national leader” and create a statewide asset management system.

2 comments