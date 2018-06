GAINES TWP., Mich. – Chick-fil-A fans can now circle a date on their new 2017 calendars for the opening of West Michigan’s first restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A located off Kalamazoo Avenue at the M-6 highway will open on January 12, according to a comment by the restaurant in a post on their Facebook page.

Traditionally, the restaurant has offered free meals for a year for the first 100 people to visit a grand opening.  Put in for your days off now.