Reward in fatal shooting of Detroit officer rises to $30,000

DETROIT (AP) — The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a college police officer has risen to $30,000.

DTE Energy announced Friday it was matching the existing reward of $15,000 for information in the Nov. 22 shooting of Wayne State University officer Collin Rose. Rose died the following day.

Police have released grainy videos of a suspect riding a bicycle just before the slaying and running away afterward.

Rose was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars when he radioed that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Rose was shot in the head during the stop.

Prosecutors this week dropped charges against a man who had been arrested in the case.