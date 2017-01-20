Legacy Financial Network wants to help you fireproof your finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new year and a great time to start your finances off on the right foot. Michael Markey, Jr. co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network has three key things for you to keep in mind.

Step number one, is putting $5,000 away in savings or checking. While Markey knows this can be challenging and some people might be discouraged because they don't feel they will make interest back on their money. He suggests using a credit union where you can make 3 to 4 percent interest. Sure, they might make you jump through some hoops, in his opinion, but putting that $5,000 away is going to lower your cost of living and allow you to take advantage of things you otherwise didn't do.

Step number two is going to be a bit more challenge in 2017 and that is to start giving to an organization. Markey says if you start giving just a little bit, it's going to force you to start being a saver when you realize, "Why don't I take care of myself, as well."

Step number three is to start attacking your debt. This doesn't mean to stop saving or investing.

