Ben Affleck is not directing Batman, but will produce, star

Posted 9:20 PM, January 30, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Live By Night" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Affleck is no longer directing the Batman standalone movie for Warner Bros.

In a statement Monday, Affleck said it “has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require” and that he and the studio are looking for a new director.

Affleck, who made his debut as the superhero for the studio last summer in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” had been attached to write and direct the Batman standalone movie for over a year.

The studio in a statement said that it “fully supports” his decision and “remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

Warner Bros. this past fall lost another director in their DC Universe in Rick Famuyiwa who had been set for “The Flash.”

2 comments