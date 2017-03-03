Millner’s Putback Lifts Grand Rapids Christian Past Kalamazoo Central in Overtime

Posted 12:24 AM, March 3, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Seth Millner grabbed a rebound and scored with 18 seconds left to break a 51-51 tie and give Grand Rapids Christian a 53-51 overtime win over Kalamazoo Central.  The Eagles finish a perfect 20-0, which is believed to be the first in program history.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s