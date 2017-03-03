KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Seth Millner grabbed a rebound and scored with 18 seconds left to break a 51-51 tie and give Grand Rapids Christian a 53-51 overtime win over Kalamazoo Central. The Eagles finish a perfect 20-0, which is believed to be the first in program history.
Millner’s Putback Lifts Grand Rapids Christian Past Kalamazoo Central in Overtime
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
