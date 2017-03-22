Update: Hillsdale College lockdown over

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The lockdown at Hillsdale College has ended.

Students were being asked to stay indoors while police investigated a possible suspicious situation near Hillsdale College Wednesday.

The college posted an alert to students just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday asking them to remain indoors until they are able to clear the lockdown. The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30pm. Classes resumed as normal.

Hillsdale City Police told FOX 17 the school received some sort of threat earlier in the day and that their department was investigating.