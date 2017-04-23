Woman suspected of setting house on fire arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 35-year-old woman suspected of setting a home on fire Friday has been arrested.

The Kalamazoo resident, whose name will not be released until she appears in court, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

She is expected to be charged with second-degree arson.

The fire at the home in the 100 block of E. Belmont Street broke out Friday afternoon. No one was home at the time.

Investigators initially said “several factors” were suspicious about the fire but have yet to specify.