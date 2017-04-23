Wyoming holds 2nd annual Earth Day clean up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - The city of Wyoming and the Looks Good Committee held their 2nd annual Clean Up Day Saturday all part of Earth Day.

Residents were able to drop off trash, household hazardous waste and donations for the Salvation Army.

"We also have the Kent County Recycling Program with us today so they`re taking glass, cardboard, paper, things of that nature," said Nancy Stoddard, Vice Chair of the Looks Good Committee. "The Salvation Army has also joined us for gently used items and everything else."

Last year, 51.4 tons of refuse were removed from the city.