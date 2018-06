Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students heading to Western Michigan University next fall will be paying more to live on campus.

The board of Trustees approved a three percent increase for the 2017-2018 school year which brings the annual cost for the room and board package to about $9,600.

Despite the hike in price, school officials say their rates are still one of the most affordable in the state.