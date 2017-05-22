Police: Driver fled scene of accident, two women seriously injured

Posted 6:34 AM, May 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:16AM, May 22, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PHOTO COURTESY OF IONIA COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

OTISCO TOWNSHIP,  Mich. — Two women from Belding are in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening after an accident that occurred Sunday night in Ionia County.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway on Long Lake Road near Kiddville Road in Otisco Township. Upon arrival deputies located a car that struck a driveway and a large tree.

According to police the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but has been identified.

Police are currently looking for that driver. This incident is still under investigation.

 

