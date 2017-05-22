× Police: Driver fled scene of accident, two women seriously injured

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two women from Belding are in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening after an accident that occurred Sunday night in Ionia County.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway on Long Lake Road near Kiddville Road in Otisco Township. Upon arrival deputies located a car that struck a driveway and a large tree.

According to police the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but has been identified.

Police are currently looking for that driver. This incident is still under investigation.