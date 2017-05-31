Death investigation underway after men found unresponsive in McDonald’s bathroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- Investigators are working to determine what caused the death of a man found unconscious in a McDonald’s bathroom Wednesday evening.
Grand Rapids Police say two people were discovered in the men’s restroom at the restaurant located at 1100 Leonard St. NW shortly before 6 o’clock.
One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, also 37, was treated at the scene with Narcan, then transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment. Police say he was conscious and alert at the time.
At this time, investigators are not saying what the victim was being treated with Narcan for. However, Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is typically used to reverse an opioid overdose.
The cause of death for the other victim will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
No names have been released at this time.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
6 comments
Old Bob
I don’t understand why we are wasting money trying to save people like this. If they want to kill themselves. Let them
Ben
You see we just cant report something tragic like a death without someone chiming in about tax payer dollars. If people are concerned with tax dollars as people evidently are send more money to flint. People are awful for commenting on a tragedy still someones kid no matter how old
RG
Everyone knows Narcan is for opioid overdose.
learnedmylesson25
Everyone HAS to know that this type of occurrence only demonstrates how badly the West Side has fallen in a short time.The drive-bys,the shootings,drug busts,OD’s are all from the deterioration of the area,caused directly by who lives here now.We know who they are,the city knows,but doesn’t care.They’ve opened up Pandora’s Box by allowing a complete invasion of thugs and criminals to overtake the area.And they accept it.Building a Meijers on Bridge ignores the other 99% of the area.It’s the right idea,but needs to happen in many neighborhoods.Get some Federal money,like Detroit did and start demolishing.Start at 6th and alpine and work outwards.Make a plan before this city becomes Flint jr.Other places to start are anywhere south of Bridge.to Butterworth–a wide swath.Alpine and Leonard either direction.Breweries are not the answer btw.
Nicki
You know. It must be nice. It just be nice to sit on the other side of a computer screen and judge those you know nothing about with such a confident ferocity.
They were brothers. They did heroin one last time… one quite literally. One passed away from and overdose and one didn’t. What makes me sick is the way people say he deserved to die, he was a junkie, he was trash.
Here’s some background on that trash. He has a family. Mom, dad, brothers, sister, and a son. His dad I don’t know too much about. But his mom is hilarious, and has such a light about her. She loves her children so fiercely. She has done everything she can to raise them to be selfless, loving, successful people. His brothers have a camaraderie that some can only hope in their lifetime to experience with anyone. And his sister. She is one of the kindest, selfless, people I have ever known. She is loyal. She is fierce. She stands up for those she loves and bends over backwards to protect them at all costs. She is one of my closest friends. And his son. His son is going into the military. Supposed to leave to defend this country and the free speech you so easily doused his father in with words of hate. Protecting you and your family’s freedoms so you can hide behind a keyboard and spread your judgment for the world and God to see: So you see…. this trash you speak of has a family. He has people around him who are so sadly broken and devastated over the loss of their family member. You obviously don’t know a pain like that or you would think twice before you typed those nasty things. You would think twice about the family left behind. The people who are broken and trying to figure out how this happened. What they did wrong? How they could have stopped it.
Heroin addiction is suffocating. It steals your life and makes it someone else’s. We don’t point fingers when someone gets heart disease from smoking. We don’t point fingers when a food addict gains weight. We don’t tell nicotine addicted they deserve that cancer. So why on Gods green earth do we treat heroin addicts like trash? They are human beings who made a mistake of trying the drug once and got sucked down a never ending rabbit hole of addiction. So please… before you slander one more person for a choice that had absolutely nothing to do with you, and that you could never possibly ever understand because you are too self centered and self serving to step outside yourself and your small mind… don’t. Just. Don’t.
learnedmylesson25
Taking heroin is voluntary.Everyone knows if you take it a few times,you are done for.Heart disease,cancer,is not voluntary.Don’t make excuses for a”mistake”.You know what a mistake is?Burning your morning toast.This is a lifestyle choice–and it affects others in the area through criminal behavior that often accompanies heroin use.Absolutely nothing positive about it,no matter how much you try to spin it.