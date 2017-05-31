× Death investigation underway after men found unresponsive in McDonald’s bathroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- Investigators are working to determine what caused the death of a man found unconscious in a McDonald’s bathroom Wednesday evening.

Grand Rapids Police say two people were discovered in the men’s restroom at the restaurant located at 1100 Leonard St. NW shortly before 6 o’clock.

One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, also 37, was treated at the scene with Narcan, then transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment. Police say he was conscious and alert at the time.

At this time, investigators are not saying what the victim was being treated with Narcan for. However, Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is typically used to reverse an opioid overdose.

The cause of death for the other victim will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

No names have been released at this time.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.