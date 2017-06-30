× Ex-wife of former police chief sentenced for health fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The ex-wife of a former police chief who used her husband’s health insurance after they divorced in 2014 has been sentenced for health care fraud.

Christine Reiss says she thought a jury would find her innocent. She was sentenced Thursday to 50 days in jail, with credit for 50 days she spent behind bars while awaiting sentencing.

She also was placed on probation and must complete community service.

She paid $110,000 in restitution to Blue Cross Blue Shield. A jury earlier convicted her of three counts of health care fraud and acquitted her of seven counts.

Former Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss in May pleaded no contest to health care fraud. He resigned in February as public safety director in the city after serving in the position since 2013.