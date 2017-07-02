Applications available for fall turkey hunting licenses

Posted 12:47 AM, July 2, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The application period for Michigan’s fall turkey hunting licenses has started.

The Department of Natural Resources says more than 51,000 licenses are available, including 4,650 general licenses and 46,700 private-land licenses.

Applications are available through Aug. 1. The fee is $5.

The results and leftover license availability will be posted on Aug. 14. The 2017 season runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 14.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Mash up

    Five dollars might be too much for all the pick up driving white trash hunters out there…takes away from their smokes money! Hillbillies!

    Reply