‘Bridging the Gap’ increases literacy in vulnerable adult populations in West Michigan

Heartside Ministry is reaching out to adults struggling with literacy with their new program, Bridging the Gap.

Heartside Ministry just recently received a $75,000 grant from Harper Collins Christian Publishing to kick-start the program. The grant will focus on the Bridging the Gap program, focusing on increasing literacy in vulnerable adult populations in West Michigan.

Bridging the Gap also works to build self-sufficiency in people that join the program, including those living in poverty or homelessness.

One example of a success story in their program is Sunshine Mansfield. Sunshine was homeless and pregnant when she completed the program back in 2014, now she has stable housing and a full time job thanks to the skills and education she received with Heartside Ministry's Bridging the Gap program.

Heartside Ministry is located at 54 Division Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their programs, or to reefer someone who might need their help, call (616)-235-7211 or visit heartside.org.