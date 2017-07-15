Suspect sought after bullet grazes Grand Rapids man’s head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on the city's west side.
Police say they received a call at 2:17 a.m. Saturday after reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Fourth Street NW.
Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man had been grazed in the head by a bullet, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim is not cooperating but they are working with witnesses to learn more information.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s who fled the scene in an unknown colored SUV or minivan.
If you know anything about this incident, you are being asked to call GRPD at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.
learnedmylesson25
The new West Side continues its transition to Chicago-like violence and crime.Five years from now,this won’t even be reported.Too boring.
Great idea:Let’s build more low income housing on the 1400 block of Alpine–to make the area decline even more.This city is on a death spiral.You don’t try to stop the ghetto from taking over,by inviting them TO take over.These section 8 houses on Fourth st(and surrounding areas)need to be wiped out–and rebuilt–out of the price range of “low income” types.Let them live in Flint or Benton Harbor–that’s if you care about where your city is headed,Mayor Bliss.