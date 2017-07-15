Suspect sought after bullet grazes Grand Rapids man’s head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on the city's west side.

Police say they received a call at 2:17 a.m. Saturday after reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Fourth Street NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man had been grazed in the head by a bullet, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is not cooperating but they are working with witnesses to learn more information.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s who fled the scene in an unknown colored SUV or minivan.

If you know anything about this incident, you are being asked to call GRPD at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.