Police: Person of Interest in homicide near WMU campus identified

Posted 9:27 AM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57AM, July 24, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. —  Police have identified the suspect sought in the death of a Kalamazoo man last week.

On Saturday, police began searching for the suspect who was allegedly involved in the death of a 21-year-old man in Kalamazoo.  The man was shot on July 22 in the 800 block of Oakland Drive.  He died a short time later at the hospital.

According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on Monday, a person of interest is in custody, but on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment