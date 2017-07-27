Carnival worker hurt at Ionia Fairgrounds

IONIA, Mich. – A carnival worker from Florida was seriously injured Sunday morning as he was taking down the carnival at the Ionia Fairgrounds Sunday.

Police say the 39-year-old was tearing down equipment at about 7:00 a.m. Sunday when he tried to jump on the back of a forklift that was backing up towards him. He slipped and fell and the forklift rolled its back wheels over his legs and lower body.  The driver didn’t notice and drove away, but was found later.

Police say charges are not expected.  The incident is being investigated by MiOSHA.

