Wine Down Wednesday: Braganini Reserves

Tired of drinking the same type of wine over and over again? St. Julian Winery has a wide variety of wines to choose from, especially when it comes down to creating their own line of wines like Braganini Reserves.
The Braganini Reserves are a selection of drier white wines, bursting with a variety of flavors. Nancy from St. Julian brought a few of those wines with her on the Morning Mix:
BR Pinot gris- A dry, white wine with aromas of pineapple, lime and citrus. Comes in layers of flavor of white peach, mango, and nectarine fruit.
BR Traminette- A semi-dry white wine with exotic mango and lemon zest aromas with flavors of white peach and apricot.
St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.
For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.