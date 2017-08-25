Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Country singer Shania Twain is performing in Grand Rapids, and tickets go on sale today!

Last week she announced her "Now" Tour, and she'll be at Van Andel Area on July 18, 2018. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. ranging from $30 to $150.

Shania Twain will also make a stop in Detroit at the new Little Caesars Arena in June 2018.

Her new album is set to be released next month.

2. The Palace of Auburn Hills is officially closing next month, and it's getting a special sendoff from the one and only, Bob Seger.

Officials at the long-time home of the Detroit Pistons say Seger is playing on September 23, and it will be the arena's final event.

The Pistons announced last year they would be moving to the new Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit after 29 years in Auburn Hills.

Joe Louis Arena also closed earlier this year since the Red Wings are moving to Little Caesar's Arena as well.

3. Bell's Brewery just announced they'll be distributing Larry's Latest Sour Ale in bottles, cans and on draft in February.

Bell's describes the beer as dry-hopped and kettle soured, a beer that "offers a refreshing citrus tartness combined with incredible tropical aromas."

The name of the beer is a nod to Bell's founder Larry Bell, who started the brewery in 1985.

4. The filthiest 5K, The Grand Rapids Mud Run, is happening on Saturday.

The race includes obstacles and guarantees runners will need a whole lot of soap and water by the time it's said and done.

It starts at Celebration South in Kentwood at 8:30 a.m. Go to their website for more information.

5. 17 kids battling cancer or have gone through treatment were stars of the show at Thursday night's Whitecaps game.

Fifth Third Bank partnered with Stand Up to Cancer for the fourth year in a row. They invited the kids to take on different jobs, doing things like helpping out the grounds crew, working the P.A. and being managers for the night.

The game also acted as a fundraiser in the fight against cancer.