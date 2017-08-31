Indiana police find car in hit-and-run that killed 3

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say they have found a car involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed two young children and an adult.

Elkhart police spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder says a silver Cadillac matching the car’s description was found Tuesday morning under a tarp at an Elkhart parking lot.

Witnesses described the car involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run as a light-colored Cadillac.

Snyder says police continue searching for the driver and are processing the car for evidence obtained through a search warrant. He urged the motorist to come forward and talk to police.

Police say five pedestrians were struck when the car left a roadway Saturday night and then sped away.

Authorities say 8-month-old Dolly Smith, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott died from their injuries. Two other people were injured.

