NORTON SHORES, Mich -- Mona Shores made it 5 straight wins to start the season with a 42-7 win over Jenison.
Mona Shores 42, Jenison 7
-
Jenison Baseball wins OK Black title outright
-
Mona Shores suspends high school AD over ‘ethics violation’
-
Mona Shores HS Director of Athletics resigns
-
Mona Shores spring sports avoid bad weather with bowling
-
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run facing two felonies
-
-
Mar. 2, 2018: Denise Heyblom, Mona Shores Middle School
-
Caledonia softball wins regional championship
-
Hudsonville tops Jenison to win 4th straight district championship
-
Jacob Boonyasith commits to American
-
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship begins this week
-
-
West Ottawa beats Jenison to repeat as district champs
-
Vigil honors girl killed in Muskegon Heights hit-and-run
-
Hit-and-run driver kills 6-year-old girl in Muskegon Heights