GoFundMe page to benefit fallen trooper’s fiancee, family

Posted 7:46 AM, September 25, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seventeen days before he was set to say “I Do,” Trooper Timothy O’Neill lost his life while on the job in Plainfield Township, and according to a GoFundMe page, the couple was also in the process of building a home.

A colleague of the fallen officer’s brother set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for O’Neill’s fiancee and family.

“When I heard news of this event, I immediately began working to find ways to help Brian and his family,” Brator wrote.  “I discussed this with Brian, and he made it clear that Tim’s main focus was his fiancée, Carli Hicks.”

According to the post, O’Neill was visiting his brother Brian in Georgia just 48 hours before he died in the motorcycle accident.

“I work as a law enforcement officer with Timothy’s twin brother Brian,” wrote Bator. “Brian and I have worked at the same police department, same shift for a few years. We’re a close bunch at our police department, but even closer on our shift. This past weekend, Timothy came to visit Brian. While here, Timothy was introduced to everyone on shift, and we had the opportunity to shake hands and meet him. A few of us were also able to have an enjoyable afternoon riding motorcycles around with Tim and Brian.”

The fund is hoping to raise $50,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s