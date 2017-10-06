Three Rivers handed Edwardsburg their first loss of the season in a tight 21-18 game Friday night.
Three Rivers 21, Edwardsburg 18
-
Pistons finish season with 119-87 win over Bulls in Chicago
-
Deslauriers tallies twice, Canadiens beat Red Wings
-
Family, Three Rivers community sadden by crash that injured fire chief, killed wife
-
Villanova behind DiVincenzo takes title, 79-62 over Michigan
-
Tigers place Cabrera on DL with right hamstring strain
-
-
Storm blasts Midwest with snow, ice and wind, killing 3
-
Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019
-
James has triple-double, Cavs beat Raptors in OT in Game 1
-
Michigan, Villanova bring wild NCAA Tournament to a close
-
Tillman, Orioles both end skids with win over Tigers
-
-
Mazara’s 2nd homer gives Rangers 5-4 win in 10 over Detroit
-
UMBC makes history: First #16 seed to beat No. 1, Virginia
-
Griffin scores 25, as Pistons snap losing skid vs. Bulls, 99-83